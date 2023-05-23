NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school in New Haven was dismissed early Tuesday after police said they found a suspicious bag.

The superintendent said the Co-Operative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was placed in lockdown at around 9 a.m. because of the possibility of a weapon inside the school.

New Haven police responded immediately, and officers searched the building with K9s. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they found the bag in question but did not find a weapon.

All students and staff are safe, police chief Karl Jacobson said. The lockdown was lifted around noon.

Parents can pick up their children at the Shubert Theater. Students can take their bus home if they cannot be picked up.

Police said extra security will be in place Wednesday at the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.