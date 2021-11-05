New Haven school district launching app that will allow parents to track student’s school buses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven school district is launching a new app that will help parents track their student’s school buses and be able to anticipate arrival times.

On Friday at 10:30 a.m., New Haven Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey will be joined by Mayor Justin Elicker at Betsy Ross Magnet School to discuss the new app.

The FirstView app shows the location and direction of a student’s school bus as well as the stop schedule for the current day. The app uses route and real-time GPS data to post estimated arrival times.

