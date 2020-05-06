New Haven school leaders working to keep students engaged as Gov. Lamont keeps schooling online for rest of academic year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s decision to keep schooling online for the remainder of the school year has quickly reached the ears of school leaders in New Haven.

One of the challenges for the district is to keep students engaged and connect with those who have not been participating in distance learning programs. School leaders said they want to ensure learning still happens and that the grading policies are equitable.

“There’s a myriad of reasons why our students aren’t engaged right now,” said Assistant Superintendent Keisha Redd-Hannans. “It is not simply because they don’t wanna participate.”

School leaders said not every home situation is the same for every student enrolled in New Haven Public Schools. At last check, district officials estimated 10% of students were not engaged in at-home distance learning programs.

They said the new proposed plan to grade those students are not meant to be punitive.

“We decided to put together a policy, we brought it before the governance committee and the policy simply states K-4 will just look at engagement; we’re you moderately engaged or limited engaged? For grades 5-12, we’re looking at pass or not graded depending on their level of participation,” said Hannans.

Students in New Haven will either receive a pass or they will not be given a grade for the fourth quarter. For those who receive a grade, it will ultimately include the last three marking periods along with any midterm assessments.

“What is key and what can’t understated is the fact that transcripts only report the final grade, so the grades for the fourth quarter are not reported on the transcripts,” said Hannans.

The proposed grading plan will go before the full Board of Education on Monday for final approval.