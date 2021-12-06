New Haven school staff member arrested after altercation with student

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member of a school in New Haven has been arrested after an incident involving a student, the school district reported Monday evening.

The school district said a staff member at Edgewood School was arrested after “an altercation with a student during the school day.”

The staff member was put on leave for the duration of the investigation.

“The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses a physical risk to a student,” the district added. “The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden BOE meeting to address recent string of school threats

News /

Naugatuck police release video of lieutenant being struck by car

News /

Naugatuck police release video of lieutenant being struck by a car fleeing from police

News /

Multiple threats prompt school lockdowns in New Haven County; Wilbur Cross student charged with breach of peace, interfering with police

News /

Holistic health and wellness coach shares recipe for Meatless Monday

News /

State, local officials urge those traveling in and out of Connecticut to get COVID-19 boosters

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss