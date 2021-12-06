New Haven school staff member arrested after altercation with student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member of a school in New Haven has been arrested after an incident involving a student, the school district reported Monday evening.

The school district said a staff member at Edgewood School was arrested after “an altercation with a student during the school day.”

The staff member was put on leave for the duration of the investigation.

“The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses a physical risk to a student,” the district added. “The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department.”