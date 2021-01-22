New Haven school superintendent recaps first week of hybrid learning

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in New Haven are wrapping up their first week of in-person learning since the start of the pandemic.

The district adopted a hybrid learning plan that began Tuesday, Jan. 19, after going full remote back in September.

The first day back to school, got off to a bumpy start this week– with some parents and teachers voicing their concerns about whether it is safe to bring kids back into classrooms.

The head of the teacher’s union said although cleaning and social distancing measures are in place, there are fears about new COVID-19 outbreaks.

So how are things going now, and what is being done to give parents and teachers some peace of mind?

New Haven School Superintendent Dr. Illine Tracey joined Good Morning Connecticut to give us a progress report.

