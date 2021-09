NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven school went into lockdown on Wednesday morning due to a shooting outside of the school.

School officials said a shooting happened outside of Lincoln-Bassett School. Gunshots were fired from a passing car while students were outside playing at recess.

No students were injured and the security officer and school personnel got the children inside rapidly, according to school officials.

The school was reopened just after noon when police deemed it safe.