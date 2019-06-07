New Haven schools continue session after broken air conditioner issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Five New Haven schools are back up and running after dealing with broken air conditioners.

Hillhouse High School had to be dismissed early on Thursday because it was so hot in the building.

Martinez and Hill Central Schools were operating Friday with partial AC service.

The district said it was working to bring the machines back online as quickly as possible.

