New Haven schools staff member arrested for risk of injury to a minor after an incident at Truman School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven public schools staff member was arrested for an incident involving a student on Wednesday.

The district said a staff member at Truman School was arrested for risk of injury to a minor after an incident during the school day.

School officials released a statement saying, “The district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department.”

The staff member was placed on leave while the incident is under investigation.

The district did not release the name of the staff member.

News 8 has reached out to New Haven police.

