NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven has selected a recruiter to conduct a nationwide recruitment for its chief of police.

The city chose Ralph Andersen & Associates, officials announced Friday. City officials said the announcement was made after the Feb. 1 close of the publicly advertised Request for Proposal launched by the city in January.

“The selection of a permanent police chief is critical to our city’s future. I am pleased that Ralph

Andersen and Associates has agreed to take on the task,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “With the

firm’s vast network within the field of public safety, I’m confident they will identify candidates

that will reflect the qualities and attributes that we in New Haven expect in our next Chief of Police

to continue to move the department and our city forward.”

City officials said during the next few weeks, the team will be implementing community surveys and stakeholder meetings to gather input on the desired traits, skills and priorities of the ideal candidate to help in their recruiting process.

“While we would have preferred that more firms responded to our solicitation, we

recognize the difficulties presented by this recruitment in a very competitive market nationally and

are pleased to have attracted a firm who both understands the market and has a vast network of

contacts in the industry,” said Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle, who Elicker asked to lead the search process.