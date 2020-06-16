New Haven Seniors to walk the stage, receive their diploma in drive-thru graduations today

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With graduation celebrations so different this year, Seniors in New Haven are still getting the opportunity to walk the stage starting today.

Each of the city’s high schools will hold a “drive-thru graduation.” Most will be at Lighthouse Point Park while others will be in their school parking lots.

Graduates will get out of their vehicles one-by-one to walk across the stage, get their picture taken and will receive their diploma. New Haven’s class of 2020 was also honored last week with a parade and a flyover!