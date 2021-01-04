New Haven sets date for partial reopening for hybrid learning in the new year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools has set a date for a partial reopening for their first phase of hybrid learning in the new year. Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey made the announcement Monday.

New Haven schools are set to reopen for pre-K through fifth grade and special education students on Jan. 19.

Pre-K through third-grade students will come in four days a week for in-person learning. Wednesdays will be fully remote and deep cleaning days.

Fourth and fifth-graders will be in-person two days a week and remote three days a week.

Grades 6-12 will remain fully remote for the time being.

Mayor Justin Elicker reported that COVID cleaning crews will be going through all buildings that will reopen for in-person learning ahead of Jan. 19.

Full remote learning remains an option for any family that wishes to continue for the rest of the school year.

