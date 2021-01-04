New Haven sets date for partial reopening for hybrid learning in the new year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools has set a date for a partial reopening for their first phase of hybrid learning in the new year. Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey made the announcement Monday.

New Haven schools are set to reopen for pre-K through fifth grade and special education students on Jan. 19.

Pre-K through third-grade students will come in four days a week for in-person learning. Wednesdays will be fully remote and deep cleaning days.

Fourth and fifth-graders will be in-person two days a week and remote three days a week.

Grades 6-12 will remain fully remote for the time being.

Mayor Justin Elicker reported that COVID cleaning crews will be going through all buildings that will reopen for in-person learning ahead of Jan. 19.

Full remote learning remains an option for any family that wishes to continue for the rest of the school year.

For more information click here.