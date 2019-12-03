New Haven shelter receives 60 handmade quilts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one New Haven shelter just received a gift that will keep families warm during a difficult time: handmade quilts, hand-delivered to Life Haven.

“We know that these have been made with love and care for the families that we serve,” said Mary Grande of New Reach, the nonprofit that runs Life Haven.

It all started last year when Suzanne Ucci and her fellow quilters came together to do what they do best for families in need.

“This is our second year,” said Ucci. “Last year we donated 70 quilts, this year we donated 60, and it started as an outreach with Vertical Church in West Haven.”

Sixty quilts, all hand made and all of them will go to women and children who come through Life Haven’s emergency shelter.

“There’s nothing like a quilt to call your own, and it makes a difference because it’s not an institutional bedspread, or blanket, it’s something they know people have made with love,” said Grande.

It’s something you can’t buy in a store. These beautiful quilts were crafted by dozens of volunteers who came together at Close to Home store in Orange.

“It’s yours, it’s unique, it’s one of a kind, it’s made with love,” said Ucci. “We love making them.”

Women and children turn to emergency housing during a time of great need. Grande said she sees the difference one gift can make.

“The women and the children that get to pick them know that there are people that still care about them so you see how enthusiastic they are when we say, ‘here’s one, take it when you’re moving into your new apartment’ when they leave us here,” she said.

Grande said it’s donations like these are what keeps their nonprofit going, decade after decade.

“There’s something about being here and knowing that people care about them, we’re fortunate for the community and the partnerships we have in it,” she said.