NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officers have obtained surveillance footage of a shooting on Saturday afternoon that they believe may have injured a male.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert at about 5:40 p.m. on Huntington Avenue and Dixwell Avenue, according to police. Two houses and three vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police discovered 15 fired cartridge casings at the scene.

Then, at about 6:15 p.m., a male who had been shot was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to officers. He did not provide officers with any information about the shooting. He is expected to survive.

Authorities have not clarified the victim’s age.

Police then found a stolen vehicle that they believe may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or use an anonymous tipline at (866) 888-8477.