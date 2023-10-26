NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a shooting that temporarily caused multiple school lockdowns Thursday in New Haven, according to police and school district officials.

“The safety of our students is paramount,” the district wrote in a message to families.” Out of an abundance of caution, we placed eight schools on modified lockdown this morning as police investigated two reports of shootings in different neighborhoods. In a modified lockdown, access to a school building is limited to students and staff but classes proceed as usual. We lifted the lockdowns once the police assured us it was safe to do so.”

Ross Woodward School, Bishop Woods School, Edgewood School, Davis Academy, Mauro Sheridan School, Beecher School, Elm City Montessori School and Hillhouse High School were all temporarily locked down as a precaution.

Shots were fired at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Quinnipiac and Barnes avenues, according to police. A running, empty vehicle was found five minutes later at the intersection of Ferry Street and Lombard Street.

At about 8:30, police received another report that shots had been fired at West Park and Whalley Avenue. Two juveniles were seen running from a stolen vehicle in the area, according to police. They were arrested near Whalley and Ellsworth avenues.

Police said that the stolen vehicle and both shootings were involved in the same incident. No one has been reported as injured.