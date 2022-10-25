NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yeezy shoes are one of the top sellers at Almin Sehic’s store, Xclusive Cops. And while Sehic said he personally does not support Ye’s recent antisemitic comments, he will continue selling the shoes.

“I don’t agree with anything he says, nor does anybody working here,” Sehic said. “He got dropped for the right reasons. I don’t disagree with Adidas or anybody that dropped him. But, you know, they’re just sneakers for us.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been dropped by Adidas following antisemitic comments from the rapper.

The company released a statement Tuesday, where it said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the statement reads.

Ye’s behavior has included saying that slavery was a choice, calling COVID-19 vaccines the “mark of the beast” and wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt in Paris. His talent agency has dropped him, and the MRC studio that has completed a documentary about him has shelved the film.

Other brands, such as Balenciaga, JPMorganChase and the Gap have already cut ties. Ye has also been suspended by Twitter and Instagram for violating policies regarding hate speech.

Sehic said Xclusive Cops will follow the market when it comes to the price of the shoes.

“If the market goes up, we’ll go up,” he said. “If market goes down, we’ll go down.”

Stacey Sobel, the Connecticut regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, calls Ye’s remarks “unacceptable.”

“Due to the platform that he has, his comments have real-world consequences,” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League created the hashtag #runawayfromhate to put pressure on Adidas, which had faced scrutiny for not ending the partnership sooner.

“They have condemned antisemitism in a powerful voice, and better late than never,” Sobel said.

She encourages people to speak up and act as more than a bystander if they hear hate speech.