New Haven snow: first winter test for new mayor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday’s snowstorm was the first winter test for new mayor, Justin Elicker. News8 asked him how he believes his city fared clearing city streets.

“I’m confident that we’ve got things under control,” said Mayor Elicker.

At the city’s Department of Public Works, more than 20 city trucks were lining up to scoop up salt and sand to spread that on the streets to keep drivers safe. Their goal is to cover the entire city. But, because this was a weekend night, they also kept a close eye on the downtown area because of an influx of people expected to enjoy New Haven’s restaurants and bars.

“We got the clubs open and everything so we’re trying to keep the downtown area clear so everybody travels in and out of the city nice and smooth,” said Rich Christensen, New Haven’s Superintendent of Streets.

Some crews worked 16-hour days. When News8 was with them early Saturday night, they had used about 80 tons of salt so far. With costs accumulating and cities strapped for cash these days, Mayor Elicker put out a call for discipline in fighting this storm.

“I’m grateful to know that our department heads are concerned about the costs and so they’re judicious in, for example, how much sand and salt they put out on the roads,” Mayor Elicker said. “They only put it in certain sports that are slippery because they know that we need to save money as a city.”

As of the filing of this report, there were no parking bans in place in New Haven. City officials urge driving with extra caution tonight and Sunday morning.