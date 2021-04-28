New Haven staple Ferraro’s Market reopens in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– For 60 years Ferraro’s Market was a New Haven staple on Grand Avenue. After closing their doors a few months ago they reopened Wednesday in North Haven.

It’s opening day at Ferraro’s new location in North Haven and judging from the sound of things business is good. According to customers, so are the items they’re looking for.

“The meats. The pork chops are nice and thick,” said Brigitte London.

“It’s price, variety, we carry like everything,” said Peter Ferraro, Ferraro’s Co-Owner.

The company has been carrying a bit of everything since Peter’s father started the business more than 60 years ago. This is their third location.

Ferraro’s spent about 20 years at this location. It’s now under construction for another business. A lot of memories were made there and it was enough to keep customers following them wherever they go.

Anthony Ramano is one of those customers. He remembers always coming to Ferraro’s on Christmas Eve as a child, along with his parents.

“They had to get all the fish for the night of the seven fish. I’m Italian, I’m also a chef, so I’ve been dealing with the Ferraro boys for a very, very long time,” said Ramano.

Michael Freda is the First Selectman of North Haven. He says the Ferraros made the move to North Haven after being approached to sell their previous building. That move is now attracting other businesses to the area.

“One of the reasons they came is they heard that Ferraro’s was coming into Universal Drive. So, this will be like a spark for this section of this plaza,” said Freda.

Despite a new location, business at Ferraro’s is a family affair – whose patriarch appears to have taught the next generation the true meaning of hard work and customer service.

“It’s a very special thing to have a family business that has been around for so many years,” said Nancy Ferraro.

And here’s to the generation.