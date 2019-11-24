New Haven street corner named in honor of local pastor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pastor in New Haven received quite the recognition this weekend.

Martha Green is 96-years-old, and for the last 45 years she’s been preaching at Saint Mary’s UFB Church.

The area of Ivy Street and Shelton Avenue has now been named Pastor Martha V. Green Corner in her honor.

“I feel that it is a great, great honor.”

Pastor Martha Green

“Words cannot express the gratitude and the emotion that went with all of it,” said Martha’s daughter, Lillie Raper. “Words can’t explain it and we know it all came from God. Had it not been for the Lord that was on our side this would have never happened.”

Green is the oldest living pastor still serving in the New Haven area. Over the years she’s taught other pastors how to lead, helped feed the homeless and recently authored a book as well.

