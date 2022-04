NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in New Haven Sunday night displaced 11 people, according to fire officials.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story residential home at 384 Crown St. around 6:43 p.m. The home consisted of five units.

At 7:09 p.m., the fire was under control.

The Red Cross is assisting after 10 adults, one child, and three dogs were displaced.

According to the fire department, there were no injuries.