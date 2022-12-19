NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a swatting call that was allegedly made by a juvenile student on Monday morning.

Police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on Hallock Avenue between Sargent Drive and 4th Street. Officers were not able to locate a person shot or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

New Haven police said the incident was found to be a hoax allegedly perpetrated by a juvenile student at Riverside Academy.

Police have not filed charges at this time. However, the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.