NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven students will be kicking off the new school year with a fresh cut.



On Tuesday, the Bridges of Hope Mentoring program held a special event at the Playground Community Center on Hamilton Street to get students ready for their first day back at school.

The event featured free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies.

“The response is tremendous. You can see all the kids here that have gotten haircuts already,” said Wayne Hammond, community coordinator at Bridges of Hope. “The ones that won’t make the timeline to get a haricut…We can give them a voucher to get a haircut somewhere else.”

The event was sponsored by Elm City Communities.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to get involved in your community you can become a mentor at Bridges of Hope.

