NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of New Haven Public Schools families received a Thanksgiving turkey on Monday ahead of the holiday.

The event, held at Conte West Hills Magnet School and SNK Petroleum Wholesalers, included giving out 1,000 dinners.

“This is how we show that we are here for our students, we are here for our families, and we know that times are tough, times are tough,” Superintendent Madeline Negron said. “Many people struggle towards the holidays, and we wanted to make sure that we were doing our part to make sure as many families and students are going to be able to have an amazing Thanksgiving dinner.”