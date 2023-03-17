NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools held a day of hope, healing and happiness on Friday to promote social and emotional learning among its student body.

The event featured activities and presentations that hope to teach students to prioritize their mental health and wellbeing.

That included how to be empathetic, create supportive relationships and make caring decisions.

“At first, they’re like, ‘I want the big drum, ‘Can I have that?’ and then when I tell them that if they cooperate, we’re going to rotate through everything, they get really excited and they love to hear it all together at the end,” said Ellen Maust, the supervisor of performing and visual arts at New Haven Public Schools.

There were more than 25 live, virtual sessions. Activities included a book reading, team-building activities and a sing-a-long.