NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In Connecticut, the war between Ukraine and Russia is taking center stage in a New Haven classroom. Students are not only learning about what’s going on, but they’ve come up with a way to send a word of encouragement.

At Barnard Environmental Science and Technology School in New Haven, 5th-grade students are tackling a subject happening a world away,

The attack on Ukraine is all over the news and social media, but it’s also a hot topic during Dyann Sousa’s Sousa’s daily social, emotional, and learning session.

“They see it all over TikTok, so I addressed it and said, ‘what are you wondering about, what are you worrying about, what questions do you have’” Dyann Sousa, 5th Grade teacher.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has also been an opportunity for the class to learn about NATO. It’s an important lesson for those fearing WWIII could be just around the corner.

For one student, it’s personal because her letter recounts her father’s experience when Russia invaded Afghanistan.

“It was really hard to hear what my dad had to go through. I hope everything will get better soon,” the student said.