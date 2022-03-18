NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At the John Martinez Magnet School in New Haven, students are experiencing what the district calls a day of “hope and healing.”

It’s safe to say yoga is not your typical approach to daily learning, but it is here.

“We present a balance,” New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Ilene Tracey said. “We’re not just about academic learning. We have to take care of all the pathways for students.”

Those pathways are social, emotional, and ethical.

Students in this classroom are developing a healthy identity through these self-affirmations.

“It’s huge, our kids have been resilient throughout the pandemic, so today’s a day to celebrate,” John Martinez Magnet School Principal Luis Menacho said.

Students are actually working while having fun. This artistic message is about hope and healing – sharing spaces – and working within guidelines.

All important life lessons.

On a day when the temperature is expected to reach 70 degrees, it’s a perfect time to get outside and do some learning.

This Day of Hope Healing is going on throughout the school district — a day that is much more than just the content from a book.