New Haven schools will still provide weekday meals for students during distance learning

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Public Schools system is making sure every student in the district is ready for 10-weeks of remote learning, which started Thursday morning.

That includes making sure every student has access to internet and a device.

But that’s not all. The district has been working hard to ensure students and families will have access to food. Families in school districts everywhere rely on school meals during the academic year.

Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., breakfast and hot lunches will be available at all New Haven Public Schools. The meals are only available to students enrolled in New Haven Public Schools.

Students must provide their student number and lunch number. Parents and guardians may pick-up meals to take home for their students.

For a full list of meal pick-up locations, go to the NHPS website.

