New Haven 'Summer Saturdays' extended into August with new 'Summer Sundays' brunch

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s ‘Summer Saturdays’ was such a hit this July, that it’s staying for another month with a new deal to enjoy.

Summer Saturdays will continue this August from noon to 4 p.m. which includes live entertainment from local musicians in and around Chapel Street, College Street, and on Broadway Island.

Dozens of restaurants and businesses will also continue to offer exclusive discounts, including a $20 prix fixe lunch meal and 20% off retail purchases.

RELATED: New Haven’s ‘Summer Saturdays’ helps downtown businesses recover from coronavirus shutdown

A new feature is the ‘Summer Sundays‘ brunch, every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch includes a $25 prix fixe meal and one mimosa at participating restaurants. Reservations are required.

Free two-hour parking with same-day purchase of $25 or more will continue to be available on Broadway, Crown, and York Street during the promotion.

