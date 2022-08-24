NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school.

Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now is an appropriate time to depart. She isn’t new to New Haven Public Schools; Tracey has served the city for 38 years, moving up from pre-k and kindergarten to superintendent.

She noted that she stepped up to the position to serve the district before the pandemic, causing major disruptions to the learning and well-being of students within the Elm City. Nonetheless, she said she “navigated the ship through rough waters and landed it.”

“I am proud of the fact that we accomplished much in my tenure as superintendent,” Dr. Tracey said in the letter. “I have given many years to the service of my children and families, and I am proud of it. I have fought a good fight, and I have kept my promises.”

Dr. Tracey said that she plans to “utilize her calling as a minister of religion” and continue to impact young people’s lives as education superintendent in her worldwide church domination to help establish schools from kindergarten to university levels.

“I remain confident with indestructible hope, that my students will rise, and that this beloved school system will be a citadel of hope for its children,” Dr. Tracey said.