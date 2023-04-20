NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The board of education has chosen Dr. Madeline Negron as the new superintendent of the New Haven school system. Just one day after the official decision, she began visiting schools in the district to introduce herself to teachers and students.

“I am so humbled and proud that I’m being entrusted to be the next superintendent of this amazing district,” Negron said.

Negron introduced herself to students and teachers at Lincoln-Bassett Community School on Thursday morning. Other local and school leaders were also in attendance. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker commented on her visit to Lincoln-Bassett Community School.

“I think it’s a symbol that Dr. Negron is interested in getting into every school, focusing on each neighborhood, and being a superintendent for everyone,” Elicker said.

Negron said the district has a lot of recovery ahead following the pandemic. That recovery includes addressing mental health issues and the learning gaps formed during remote learning. She said the community needs to prepare for a lack of funding.

“Let’s be real. We’re going to be facing a financial cliff. I’m going to name it now because sooner or later, those federal dollars are going to disappear,” Negron said.

Negron will bring more than 25 years of experience in education to her new role. She will be the city’s first Hispanic superintendent, but she’s made it clear that she will be a voice for all students.

“When I think back to my own years as a kid, it would have been great to see more people who looked like me because I do believe representation matters. But I want to reiterate that I am here for all kids, right? All kids,” Negron said.

Negron also visited Wilbur Cross High School on Thursday.