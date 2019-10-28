New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed

NEW HAVEN. Conn. (WTNH)– The Superintendent of New Haven schools has signed a separation agreement with the Board of Education.

Officials announced on Monday that Dr. Carol Birks has signed a separation agreement with the New Haven Board of Education.

There will be more information given on this announcement at a New Haven Board of Education meeting that is taking place on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at 150 Fournier Street in New Haven.

Birks had been under intense scrutiny over her handling of the bus stop debacle at the start of the school year and her plan to eliminate teacher positions to close a budget hole.

Assistant Superintendent Ilene Tracey will act as interim Superintendent.