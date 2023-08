NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A month into her new role, New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Madeline Negron comes to work each day for what she calls her dream job.

Negron, the first Latina superintendent to lead the district, doesn’t take that landmark lightly.

She sat down with News 8 to talk about her story and how she plans to set students up for success.

Watch the full interview on News 8 at 6.