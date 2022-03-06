NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City streets shut down in the Elm City today for the annual Shamrock and Roll Race.

The 5k run is a tradition that’s been going on in New Haven for over 20 years. This is the first time it’s been back since the pandemic canceled the race in 2021.

About 1,300 runners took part in today’s race to support Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Officials said a diaper shortage exists in our state and has for a long time.

“Certainly the pandemic has made it worse for a lot of families, so what we’re looking to do is increase support for the emerging need because of COVID but also the need that exists in our state everyday,” Diaper Bank of Connecticut Executive Director Janet Alfano said.

Phil Antonelli of PLR noted that when something goes away and comes back, “you never know what it’s going to be like.” However, the event kicked-off again in a great way.

“You know everybody’s here, we’re having a great time, and the energy is right where we want it to be, so we’re very excited,” Antonelli said.

If you’d like to donate but couldn’t make it out to the race, just head to diaperbank.org.

