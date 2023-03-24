NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s new assistant police chief is making history.

Manmeet Colon was officially sworn in on Friday. Colon, who was previously a lieutenant in the internal affairs office, is the city’s first Indian American assistant chief.

“It sets the bar extremely high for me,” she said. “But I do well under pressure. The more pressure I have, the better work I produce. I hope I can live up to it all — and it’s time to get to work.”

Colon is one of three assistant police chiefs in the department.