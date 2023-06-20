NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department welcomed a new member to the department on Tuesday, and he has a special mission.

K-9 Officer Finn was sworn-in at police headquarters, becoming the department’s first police comfort dog.

“We’ve seen the dogs across the state make a huge impact on the health of officers and the community, and we’re excited to have our first dog with us,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Finn has been teamed up with Officer Patricia Lambe, who will care and work with him.

“I can’t tell you enough how much joy he brings to me,” Lambe said. “I can’t imagine what he’s going to do for this community.”

The sweet, lovable and highly trained 3-year-old pup will provide comfort and support to the police, and to those who are struggling and impacted by trauma in the community.

“Just the initial contact can bring people in their mental state right down and calm everyone down,” Kimberly Arsenault, a trainer for Forever in My Heart Foundation, said. “The dog just brings it out in them.”

The addition of Finn was made possible by For Cameron, a local nonprofit created in honor of Cameron Herr, who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2018.

“We wanted to start something in honor of him, and today is a great example of what he would have loved,” said Isabelle Firine, Herr’s sister and the co-founder of For Cameron.

Firine said the officer will reach out and positively impact people.

Finn will be getting right to work at the Police Activity League summer camp.

The New Haven Police Department hopes to add another police comfort dog by the end of the year.