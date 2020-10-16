New Haven Symphony Orchestra holding in-person performances at Canal Dock Boathouse

The back of the Canal Dock Boathouse in New Haven photographed after the ribbon cutting on September 17, 2018. (Credit: New Haven Symphony Orchestra website)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Musicians part of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra will take the stage in-person for the first time since March.

They will hold two outdoor concerts, one on Sunday, Oct. 18, and the other on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive in New Haven.

The Sunday performance will feature a percussion duo and string trio. The Oct. 24 performance will feature the Symphony’s brass quintet.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Symphony’s website by noon on the Friday before each performance. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $10 for students, and free for kids under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket.