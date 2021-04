NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra gave the people of the Elm City a little pop-up performance on Friday.

The orchestra’s oboe section took to the Green Friday playing for anyone who walked by. Meantime, the orchestra has a tour of concerts coming up from May 21 through the Fourth of July.

The outdoor performances will feature music by John Philip Sousa, Leonard Bernstein, and Scott Joplin. Tickets are $25. They go on sale on April 19 at noon.