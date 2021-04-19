New Haven Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert tickets are now on sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This might be music to your ears! On Monday, tickets went on sale for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert series, and they’re changing things up for this season.

The orchestra is coming back and just like a talented musician, they needed to improvise to make it happen. Over at the Canal Dock Boathouse in New Haven where the orchestra played last fall, they will be returning to play many famous works including pieces by Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Schubert, and John Philip Sousa.

But, it can be tricky. They have to cope with the wind, protect instruments from the sun and the musicians have to be six feet apart but also be able to hear one another.

Organizers say this will be their first major outdoor concert series in our 127-year history and it’s desperately needed.

“Having people around you and having live music again… we’ve been waiting for so long. Essentially all of the performing arts have been in a desert. This is our first stop at an oasis,” Alasdair Neale, Music Director, NHSO.

Tickets are $25 and free for kids under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket.