 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With bars and restaurants closed because of coronavirus, one New Haven spot has found a creative way to stay in business.

Owner of Ordinary, Tim Cabral, said he’s bringing the bar to his customers with the help of his business partners.

“We wanted to do something that’s creative,” he said. “You come, you pick up the kit with three different cocktails; Jason [Sobocinski] also owns Mystic Cheese, so perfect segway into cheese and cocktails.”

People can pick up their kits — which contain three different cheeses and cocktails — Wednesday or Thursday and then attend a virtual pairing class on Friday where they will also learn how to make craft cocktails.

More information about the class and kits can be found online.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that bars and restaurants will not be open before May 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class"

Yale study focuses on high risk COVID-19 patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale study focuses on high risk COVID-19 patients"

Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping cruiser, then hitting vehicle head-on in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping cruiser, then hitting vehicle head-on in Hamden"

Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis"

Virtual Easter services in Hartford and around the world

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Easter services in Hartford and around the world"

Man arrested after deliberately coughing on hospital staff at St.Mary's, claims he tested positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after deliberately coughing on hospital staff at St.Mary's, claims he tested positive for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss