New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With bars and restaurants closed because of coronavirus, one New Haven spot has found a creative way to stay in business.

Owner of Ordinary, Tim Cabral, said he’s bringing the bar to his customers with the help of his business partners.

“We wanted to do something that’s creative,” he said. “You come, you pick up the kit with three different cocktails; Jason [Sobocinski] also owns Mystic Cheese, so perfect segway into cheese and cocktails.”

People can pick up their kits — which contain three different cheeses and cocktails — Wednesday or Thursday and then attend a virtual pairing class on Friday where they will also learn how to make craft cocktails.

More information about the class and kits can be found online.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that bars and restaurants will not be open before May 20.