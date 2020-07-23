New Haven teachers receive memo warning them not to travel to Covid hot spots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is plenty of uncertainty about the impact Covid-19 will have on schools reopening this fall. But in New Haven one thing is crystal clear, and it includes a strong warning that’s rubbing teachers the wrong way.

This memo was sent to all employees working for the city of New Haven, including those working in the school district. It’s warning them about traveling during the pandemic

A clear warning in black and white. Disregard the Covid-19 travel advisory and you’ll have to pay the price.

“To send that off to us with no context, if you do this you’ll be fired. That’s just hugely inappropriate and uncalled for,” said Dave Cicarella, New Haven Federation of Teachers.

Thursday News 8 talked with the president of New Haven Federation of Teachers, he says teachers reached out as soon as it hit their inbox.

“The emails started popping up one after the other,” said Cicarella.

The concern circled around the specific wording of the memo that reads “individuals who are unable to return to work due to quarantine or because they test positive for the Coronavirus upon return from a designated Covid hot spot will not necessarily be deemed eligible for coverage under the Cares Act and further may face disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

“But if this is your concern, share that concern with us. Let me fold in the group with the teachers that way we can message it correctly rather than an email blast saying if you travel you might be fired,” said Cicarella.

The author of the memo is New Haven’s Human Resources and Benefits Department.

“We want our employees to not go to places that are going to expose themselves and bring back Covid to our community,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Mayor Justin Elicker tells News 8 that it’s a way to protect the teachers, students and any other city staff members.

“And so the memo that went out underscores that they would not be provided leave under the Cares Act and that they would have to take their own personal leave because this is something that we didn’t anticipate and wasn’t planned they may be subject to disciplinary action,” said Elicker.

“Messaging is important. It’s not only what you say, it’s how you say it and I think that’s the problem here. I mean is it fixable yes, but they’re going to have to do a little bit of damage control for sure,” said Cicarella.