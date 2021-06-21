New Haven teachers, staff demand in letter more discipline for principal accused of using racial slur

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirty teachers and staff from the New Haven Public Schools system have signed a letter, calling on the Board of Education to further address the vote to transfer and demote a principal for using a racial slur.

The concern is that the principal of Brennan Rogers Magnet School, Laura Roblee, was demoted and transferred to another school after allegedly using the N-word. Over two dozen New Haven teachers and staff signed the letter addressed to the Board of Ed, expressing disappointment in “the handling of the harm” that resulted from Roblee’s comment.

The copy of the letter News 8 obtained said in part, “This was not an accident— when you preface a racial slur with the comment, “between us white women”— you know you are intentionally about to say something you think will be safe in the company of like-skinned women. She was wrong. Her words were not a mistake.”

Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey calls the statement by Roblee a slip of the tongue. And the Board of Ed. members voted 4 to 3 to demote and transfer her to another school. However, not all board members are happy with that decision.

“We can’t ignore it; we can’t say we’re moving somebody and think that campus is going to just keep moving on because that would be negligent on our part,” said New Haven Board of Ed member Dr. Tamiko Jackson-McArthur. “As a member of the Board of Education, I want to apologize to the campus. It’s not just one of us that offends the district, it’s all of us.”

News 8 reached out to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and others who voted in favor of the transfer, but we have yet to hear from them.