NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven teenager was arrested on Friday for a federal criminal complaint charging him with carjacking.

According to the Department of Justice, 18-year-old Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker of New Haven met with a woman who was selling her car on Facebook Marketplace on July 7. He met the victim on Thompson Street in Bridgeport and test drove her car. After the test drive, the victim reported that Ortiz-Tucker reached into a black fanny pack-style pouch over his shoulder and pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointing it at her.

Court documents showed Ortiz-Tucker instructed the victim to get out of the car or he was going to shoot her. The victim complied and he drove away in her car.

Ortiz-Tucker is suspected of being involved in other gunpoint carjackings, including two carjackings of Uber drivers on May 2 and 4 of this year. In both instances, an Uber driver picked up the carjacker in New Haven and drove to Wallingford where their cars were stolen from them, though both were recovered in the same area of Hamden.

Ortiz-Tucker was charged with conspiracy, possessing and brandishing a firearm in connection with a crime of violence, and namely carjacking.

The incidents are being investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force, the Connecticut State Police, and the Wallingford, New Haven, Hamden, Waterbury, and Bridgeport Police Departments.