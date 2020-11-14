New Haven teen hospitalized after shooting on Crown Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old New Haven teen is in the hospital after a shooting on Crown Street near Park Street Friday evening.

Yale University Police detectives heard gunfire from the area at around 10:12 p.m. Yale officers in plain clothes responded to the scene and found a 29-year-old man holding a handgun as he stood on Crown Street, New Haven police said.

As officers arrived at the scene, the 17-year-old victim was seen being pulled into a parked car, and it drove off. The victim was then dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his multiple gunshot wounds. As of Saturday afternoon, he remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police said primary indications are the 29-year-old shot the 17-year-old.

Investigators seized the 29-year-old’s handgun, and detectives found a facsimile BB gun at the scene, which police believe belonged to the 17-year-old.

After a coordinated investigation with Yale and New Haven Police, they released the detained man and cleared the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.