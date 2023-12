NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tiny homes that help the unhoused in New Haven are left without eat as its builders have waited for approval.

Mark Coville has let homeless individuals live in his backyard. Eight people live in the six structures.

However, New Haven and the state have said the emergency shelters are not up to code. Colville has been awaiting permission to turn on electricity, but his request has been denied.

