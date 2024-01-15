NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Individuals impacted by homelessness who live in a community of tiny homes in New Haven can now heat them thanks to a decision by city leaders as temperatures continue to drop.

Suki Godek has waited months for this moment.

“Within a minute or two, the entire space is warm and stays warm,” Godek told News 8. “[Sunday] night was the first time with heat, so that’s incredible,” she said.

After a push from residents who live in a community of tiny homes behind the Amistad House in New Haven, the electricity was turned on over the weekend.

“This isn’t just a crisis situation for us,” Godek said. “Homelessness has become a permanent problem that needs permanent solutions.”

Residents and advocates spoke with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and city leaders on Friday. They demanded action be taken as temperatures continued to drop.

“After a lot of back and forth and a lot of facilitating, the state gave us ultimately a punch list of things that they needed to do – the folks that are staying at Rosette Street – to ensure it was safe enough to allow us to give UI [United Illuminating] the green light to turn the power on,” Elicker explained.

The mayor said that included ensuring smoke detectors and fire extinguishers were connected to all units.

“They told us they accomplished different things on the punch list,” he said. “The building inspector and fire marshal signed off on it.”

While these residents said it’s a win, their work isn’t over yet.

“We need this to be sanctioned so that it’s not an acceptation to some rule,” said Mark Colville, who is housing these residents in his backyard at the Amistad House. “All we want to do here is set up what should be a model for the city on a designated piece of land.”

We’ve learned from the city and state that these structures are temporary and not up to code. The mayor said it’s their understanding that these structures have approval from the state to stay there for 180 days. After that time, the Office of the State Building Inspector previously told News 8 they’d work to find a solution.

“If use is sought beyond those 180 days, OSBI would proactively work with the applicants to explore a resolution,” a statement from late December read.

Meanwhile, residents said they’re hoping to enact change and lay the groundwork for other cities – not just in Connecticut but across the country.

“We are making sure that people are sheltered, safe, and have a sense of belonging and sense of purpose,” said Christina Del Santo, who lives in the community. “Life is more different; life is more complicated now. It’s not what it used to be, and we have to evolve with it.”