New Haven to announce update on COVID vaccine, testing requirements for city staff

New Haven

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven city hall.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is expected to announce an update Friday on COVID vaccination and testing requirements for city staff.

The update will take place at City Hall at 1 p.m. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond, and Corporation Council Pat King will all be in attendance.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont announced vaccine mandates for all state employees. Any state hospital worker and anyone who works in a nursing home that does not get their COVID vaccine is subject to lose their jobs. There are medical and religious exemptions. All pre-K through 12th-grade teachers, and early childhood workers, have the option of the vaccine or weekly testing.

Nearly 60% of the eligible population in New Haven County is fully vaccinated against COVID. Nearly 65% of the eligible population in New Haven County has at least one dose.

The state’s COVID positivity rate on Thursday was 3.64%, with 380 people in the hospital. There are 90 COVID hospitalizations in New Haven County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Tweed New Haven Airport looks to add 100 new jobs

News /

Waterbury holds citywide COVID Memorial Service

News /

Local Afghan families worried about the safety of their loved ones in Kabul following deadly explosions

News /

Quinnipiac Public Safety Officers help rescue 16 baby turtles from the campus

News /

New Haven police announce arrest warrant issued in 2019 shooting that left one man dead, injured former police captain

News /

Waterbury school district getting ready for the first day of school and gives a behind the scenes look of how they're preparing

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss