New Haven to avoid $3 million penalty for supporting transgender athletes

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Magnet schools in New Haven may soon be in line for some much needed federal funding. The U.S. Department of Education had threatened to withhold up to $6 million over two years.

At issue was the city’s affiliation with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), which allows transgender athletes to compete in sports with their self-identified gender.

In the past, officials claimed the CIAC’s policy violated the civil rights of athletes who have always identified as female. Now, they say New Haven is in compliance with Title IX, the federal law that protects against sex discrimination.

