New Haven To-Go promotion offering $20.21 meals coming back this week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first go-around was a success, so the New Haven To Go promotion is back for round 2.
From Sunday, March 28, to Thursday, April 1, participating restaurants will offer to-go dinners for just $20.21 a person. The price does not include beverage, tax, gratuity or delivery charges.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
- 116 Crown
- B-Natural Kitchen
- Barracuda Bistro & Bar
- Basta Trattoria
- Caffe Bravo
- Camacho Garage
- Chestnut Fine Foods
- Christopher Martins
- Claire’s Corner Copia
- Crêpes Choupette
- Döner Cafe
- Elm City Social
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
- Havenly Treats
- junzi kitchen
- Kool Breeze Jamerican
- L’Orcio
- Michelina’s Apizza & Ristoranté
- Noodle Shack
- Olea
- Pacifico
- Prime 16
- Salad Shop
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill
- Sherkaan Indian Street Food
- SoBol
- Soul de Cuba Cafe
- Sushi Mizu
- Tarry Lodge
- Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
- Temple Grill
- The Anchor Spa
- Zinc
For more information, visit infonewhaven.com.