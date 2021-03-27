New Haven To-Go promotion offering $20.21 meals coming back this week

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first go-around was a success, so the New Haven To Go promotion is back for round 2.

From Sunday, March 28, to Thursday, April 1, participating restaurants will offer to-go dinners for just $20.21 a person. The price does not include beverage, tax, gratuity or delivery charges.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

  1. 116 Crown
  2. B-Natural Kitchen
  3. Barracuda Bistro & Bar
  4. Basta Trattoria
  5. Caffe Bravo
  6. Camacho Garage
  7. Chestnut Fine Foods
  8. Christopher Martins
  9. Claire’s Corner Copia
  10. Crêpes Choupette
  11. Döner Cafe 
  12. Elm City Social
  13. Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
  14. Havenly Treats
  15. junzi kitchen
  16. Kool Breeze Jamerican
  17. L’Orcio
  18. Michelina’s Apizza & Ristoranté
  19. Noodle Shack
  20. Olea 
  21. Pacifico
  22. Prime 16
  23. Salad Shop
  24. Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill
  25. Sherkaan Indian Street Food
  26. SoBol
  27. Soul de Cuba Cafe
  28. Sushi Mizu
  29. Tarry Lodge
  30. Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
  31. Temple Grill 
  32. The Anchor Spa
  33. Zinc

For more information, visit infonewhaven.com.

