New Haven To-Go promotion offering $20.21 meals coming back this week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first go-around was a success, so the New Haven To Go promotion is back for round 2.

From Sunday, March 28, to Thursday, April 1, participating restaurants will offer to-go dinners for just $20.21 a person. The price does not include beverage, tax, gratuity or delivery charges.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

116 Crown B-Natural Kitchen Barracuda Bistro & Bar Basta Trattoria Caffe Bravo Camacho Garage Chestnut Fine Foods Christopher Martins Claire’s Corner Copia Crêpes Choupette Döner Cafe Elm City Social Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill Havenly Treats junzi kitchen Kool Breeze Jamerican L’Orcio Michelina’s Apizza & Ristoranté Noodle Shack Olea Pacifico Prime 16 Salad Shop Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill Sherkaan Indian Street Food SoBol Soul de Cuba Cafe Sushi Mizu Tarry Lodge Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos Temple Grill The Anchor Spa Zinc

For more information, visit infonewhaven.com.