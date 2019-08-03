New Haven to have Church Street, Orange Street closed due to events, projects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reminder tonight- there will be a couple of major street closures in downtown New Haven this weekend.

The first is on Orange Street starting early Saturday morning through August 18th. Orange Street will closed between Wall and Grove streets. Reason being is because Frontier Communications will be removing an obsolete transmission tower from the roof of its building.

For just this weekend, Church Street will be closed between Chapel and Elm because of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

