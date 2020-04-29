New Haven to open new walk-up coronavirus testing site on Day Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new coronavirus testing site is opening in New Haven on Wednesday.

Officials said the walk-up site is in the Dwight Street neighborhood — one of the Elm City’s hot spots for the virus.

It is easily accessible on the corner of Day and Chapel streets; however, Mayor Justin Elicker said that doesn’t mean people can just show up.

“The two other sights Cornell Scott and Fair Haven, when we put on the words walk-in site, people interrupted that they could just show up without an appointment,” he said during a news conference.

He said while people don’t need a car, they do need an appointment.

The test is free, and appointments can be made online.