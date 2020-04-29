 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

New Haven to open new walk-up coronavirus testing site on Day Street

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new coronavirus testing site is opening in New Haven on Wednesday.

Officials said the walk-up site is in the Dwight Street neighborhood — one of the Elm City’s hot spots for the virus.

It is easily accessible on the corner of Day and Chapel streets; however, Mayor Justin Elicker said that doesn’t mean people can just show up.

“The two other sights Cornell Scott and Fair Haven, when we put on the words walk-in site, people interrupted that they could just show up without an appointment,” he said during a news conference. 

He said while people don’t need a car, they do need an appointment. 

The test is free, and appointments can be made online

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven to open new walk-up coronavirus testing site on Day Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven to open new walk-up coronavirus testing site on Day Street"

Waterbury first responders hold thank you parade for YMCA taking care of their kids during pandemic, city gifted much-needed PPE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury first responders hold thank you parade for YMCA taking care of their kids during pandemic, city gifted much-needed PPE"

Filling the gaps for children, Food insecurity in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Filling the gaps for children, Food insecurity in New Haven"

More studies linking COVID-19 to blood clots

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More studies linking COVID-19 to blood clots"

Healthcare worker stress

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare worker stress"

Police investigate homicide after man found stabbed on New Haven sidewalk

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate homicide after man found stabbed on New Haven sidewalk"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss