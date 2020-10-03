New Haven to open three learning hubs to help students access remote learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven students having trouble logging onto remote learning will soon have a new place to access it.

Three learning hubs will open on Oct. 5. Students can go to Barnard Environmental Center, Coogan Pavilion, and Trowbridge Environmental Center to get the support they need to succeed.

New Haven hopes to open more learning hubs in the near future. The hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve first to ninth grade.

Students will have to bring their own learning devices. City leaders said physical outdoor and indoor activities will also take place.

1,500 kids in New Haven are not logging onto remote learning. Students who are having those issues will be prioritized.

The city hopes to keep the program going throughout the school year.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says the district will open in a hybrid model, presuming that they open schools in early November.

Mayor Elicker said if they do go hybrid, “Students will only be several days a week physically in school. And for those other days, we want a place for those students that have parents that may be working. For students that are missing that kind of environment at home, they can come here to continue to get that support.”

You must take a survey, and then apply before going to the learning hubs. The application can be found at nhvlearninghubs.net, or you can call 844-825-5428.